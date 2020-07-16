UK varsity appoints Nigerian as Vice-Chancellor

A Nigerian Professor, Charles Egbu has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of a Leeds Trinity University, in the U.K.

Mr Egbu who hails from Anambra has 25 years’ experience in the academia and was formerly the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at the University of East London.

He was also the Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University and Head of the School of Built Environment at the University of Salford.

The professor will be assuming his new role on November 1, 2020.

Egbu who expressed excitement over his new appointment, said;

“I am honoured to be joining Leeds Trinity; a University whose values and ethos around widening participation, offering a personalised approach and encouraging all students to achieve their best, align with my own,” he said while reacting to his appointment.

“The University has an impressive track record in learning, teaching and employability, and I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations established under the leadership of Professor House.

“I have already been impressed by the sense of community at Leeds Trinity and I am looking forward to engaging with students, colleagues and alumni as we shape the future strategy of the institution. I am also looking forward to returning to Leeds; the city in which I spent much of my early academic life.”

