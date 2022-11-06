News
Uknown gunmen reportedly attack Tompolo’s speedboat in Bayelsa
Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked a speedboat belonging to the security outfit of former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpenupolo, aka Tompolo, who was recently awarded a multibillion naira contract to protect crude oil pipelines in the region against oil thieves.
The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday evening at Aleibiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, where the Pipeline Surveillance boat, belonging to Tompolo’s company, Tantita, but assigned to Tuomo Unit and headed by the traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Delta State, High Chief Mike Loyibo, was attacked by the gunmen who made away with its 200 horse power engine.
READ ALSO:NNPC justifies use of Tompolo in fight against crude oil theft in Niger Delta
According to one of Tompolo‘s spokesman, the gunmen struck a few hours after Loyibo and his team went to visit the new Coordinator of the Alebiri Unit of the pipeline surveillance team, Henry Azazi, who only resumed office earlier on Saturday after the former Coordinator, Gen. Gowon Abenzi, was removed by Tompolo.
“Yes, it happened yesterday at Aleibiri, a neighbouring community in Bayelsa State. They made away with both the 200 HP engine and boat and we’ve launched a search operation to recover it.
“We know the perpetrators and we’ll recover it by any means necessary,” the spokesman who did not want his name mentioned, said.
