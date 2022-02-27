Ukraine-based Nigerian pastor, Sunday Adelaja, cries out, says he’s on Putin’s hit list

A Nigerian pastor based in Ukraine, Sunday Adelaja, has raised an alarm over alleged threats to his life following the invasion of the country by Russian troops.

Pastor Adelaja who says he has been in the Eastern European country for over 20 years, posted on his Facebook page on Saturday that he is on the hit list of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he’s one of the influential people on Putin’s list to be eliminated.

The pastor who is based in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, said Putin intends to eliminate him and other influential people if Russian forces capture the city.

He however, disclosed that he and his family have had to go into hiding and have run away to a safe place.

“From American intelligence, we got to know that they (Russia) have a list for elimination; this is not ordinary people but those who are influential. And I’m on that list,” he wrote.

“I knew I was on the list because I was declared a persona non-grata in Russia since 2005. I have been a personal enemy of Putin for over 20 years now, and he banned me from going to Russia, so I know I will be on that list,” he posted.

Earlier on Friday, Adelaja had posted the remains of the bombed bridge to his Kiev house, saying the Russian troops were intensively looking for him.

“This is the remains of the bridge connecting the capital of Ukraine Kyiv to my house. Today it lies in ruins. No more connection to the city or from there.

“We pray for a quick and godly resolution to this damn war in Ukraine

“A big thank you to all who have been concerned about Ukraine and our well being.

“The Lord shall remember you in times of your needs, in Jesus name”, he wrote.

