Ukraine not target of Russian invasion —Apostle Suleman (VIDEO)

Nigerian preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman has published a video of himself saying a word of prayer for the embattled nation, Ukraine after their territory was invaded by a neighboring country, Russia.

Taking to his knees, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries International is seen offering prayers to God for peace to be restored in warring Ukraine and Russia.

In the video on his verified Facebook page, Apostle Suleman said, “We are going to command that war to cease, we are not negotiating.”

The clergyman mentioned that the target of the war was not Ukraine but he won’t mention the target so patriots of certain countries won’t start to panic.

He said, “Those who do not understand warfare are the ones worried about physical things. Every physical happening has a spiritual undertone.

“We are going to pray to the Lord to intervene, because what the enemy is intending… I’m not going to talk about that. Ukraine is not the target but I won’t talk about that so those living in certain countries won’t get afraid.”

Apostle Suleman stated that there’s no justification for what was being done to Ukraine, adding that “it is a premeditated thing that is being done to them.”

“We are praying for them, not just Ukraine, we are praying for Russia that God Almighty will intervene for the war to cease.”

Watch him speak below.

