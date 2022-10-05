Sports
Ukraine, Portugal, Spain confirm plans to co-host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Ukraine has joined the competition to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal.
At Uefa’s headquarters on Wednesday, representatives of the Spanish, Portuguese, and Ukrainian football organisations confirmed their plans.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, hundreds of soldiers and civilians have died in the conflict, and major cities have been severely damaged.
In June 2021, Spain and Portugal first declared a combined bid.
“Our bid is not an Iberian bid any more, it’s a European bid,” Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish federation (RFEF), said.
Read Also: Kaka tips Brazil, Argentina to win Qatar World Cup
“I’m convinced that now our bid is much better than before. Football is universal and if it is capable of changing the life of people in so many ways it should also be used for doing good.”
Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Fernando Soares Gomes da Silva said: “We are convinced that by 2030 we will have peace in Europe and that Ukraine will be able to host it in the best way possible.”
The Spain, Portugal and Ukraine bid will compete against a joint South American proposal from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile, as well as a collaboration between Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia.
The RFEF said the addition of Ukraine to the bid would not lead to a reduction to the planned 11 venues in Spain and three in Portugal.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...