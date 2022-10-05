Ukraine, Portugal, Spain confirm plans to co-host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ukraine has joined the competition to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

At Uefa’s headquarters on Wednesday, representatives of the Spanish, Portuguese, and Ukrainian football organisations confirmed their plans.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, hundreds of soldiers and civilians have died in the conflict, and major cities have been severely damaged.

In June 2021, Spain and Portugal first declared a combined bid.

“Our bid is not an Iberian bid any more, it’s a European bid,” Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish federation (RFEF), said.

“I’m convinced that now our bid is much better than before. Football is universal and if it is capable of changing the life of people in so many ways it should also be used for doing good.”

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Fernando Soares Gomes da Silva said: “We are convinced that by 2030 we will have peace in Europe and that Ukraine will be able to host it in the best way possible.”

The Spain, Portugal and Ukraine bid will compete against a joint South American proposal from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile, as well as a collaboration between Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia.

The RFEF said the addition of Ukraine to the bid would not lead to a reduction to the planned 11 venues in Spain and three in Portugal.

