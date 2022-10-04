International
Ukraine promises to send more grains to Africa
Ukraine has promised to send more grains to countries in Africa in a bid to tackle growing food insecurity on the continent.
The country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this in on Tuesday in Senegal.
Kuleba began an official visit to some selected African countries this week.
The minister, who met with Senegalese President, Macky Sall, in Dakar on Monday, said his country would send “boats full of seeds” to Africa
READ ALSO: Wheat farmers get CBN’s N41bn funds amid impact of Russia, Ukraine war
“We will do our best until the last breath to continue exporting Ukrainian grain to Africa and the world for food security,” he said at a joint press briefing with his Senegalese counterpart, Aissata Tall Sall.
Sall, the current chairman of the African Union, has urged Russia and Ukraine to resume their grain exports despite the ongoing war between the two countries.
