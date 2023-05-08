Ukraine’s President Zelensky vows Russia will be defeated like Nazi Germany

Ukranian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday, vowed that Russian forces would be defeated in Ukraine just like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II.

Zelensky, who stated this in commemoration of the Victory in Europe Day in a video statement standing in front of a war memorial, said: “All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated.

“Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now.”

The Ukranian President’s address came on the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender to Allied forces on May 8, 1945, and one day ahead of Victory Day in Moscow, celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.

Read also: Ukrainian President, Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him for state visit

According to Zelensky, he had submitted a bill to parliament to formally commemorate World War II in Ukraine on May 8 and celebrate Europe Day on May 9, distancing itself further from Moscow.

He also said that the Kremlin was responsible for “aggression and annexation, occupation and deportation,” as well as “mass murder and torture”.

“All of this will be answered by our victory — the victory of Ukraine and the free world.”

Zelensky’s address is coming hours after Ukrainian forces said they had downed 35 attack drones launched by Russia, which left five people wounded in Kyiv.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now