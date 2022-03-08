Ukraine’s World Cup playoff against Scotland postponed

The FIFA 2022 World Cup playoff between Ukraine and Scotland has been postponed due to the ongoing conflict raging between Ukraine and Russia.

The first leg of the semi-final clash was billed to hold at Hampden on 24 March, but Ukraine requested that the game be moved.

With FIFA now moving the clash and discussions going on for a new date, the play-off final for the winners – against either Wales or Austria – will now also be delayed.

The 2022 World Cup tournament is scheduled to take place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar.

Speaking recently, Scottish FA president Rod Petrie offered his Ukrainian counterpart support as the nations held talks with Fifa over moving this month’s tie.

“Football is inconsequential amid conflict,” the BBC quoted Petrie as saying.

“But we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.

“[The Scottish FA] have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues’ preparations as best as we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances.”

