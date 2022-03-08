Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee, killed in war against Russian invasion

Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee has died while defending his nation against Russian forces.

According to reports gathered, the 38-year-old actor joined the Territorial Defence Forces one week ago.

Until his demise, Pasha Lee used his various social media platforms to update his followers about the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

READ ALSO: Russia becomes world’s most sanctioned country after invasion of Ukraine

The actor was confirmed dead on Monday, March 7.

According to a Facebook post by Sergiy Tomilenko, President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists, Lee died from shelling in Irpen while defending his country.

Equally, Pasha Lee rose to prominence after starring in comedy ‘Meeting of Classmates’.

He was also popular for dubbing Hollywood films including ‘The Hobbit’, ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Malibu Rescuers’.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now