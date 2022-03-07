Ukrainian peace negotiator executed over allegations of being a ‘double agent’

A member of Ukraine’s peace negotiations team which recently held talks with Russia, Denis Kireev, has been executed amid claims he was a double agent and had been spying for Russia, a statement from the Ukrainian defence ministry said on Monday.

Officials in Kyiv said Kireev, a 45-years-old spy and former banker, was killed during an operation “defending the nation”, while other security sources said he was shot and killed by Ukraine security service as he resisted arrest.

After the execution of Kireev, the Ukrainian government hailed him as a hero, hours after MPs had earlier claimed he had committed “treason” and was executed by the Ukrainian intelligence agency.

Both Russian and Ukrainian sources made claims about Kireev’s alleged spying activities, including that he may have been working for both sides.

Kireev’s name was not on the list of Ukraine’s official delegation to peace talks with Russia last week, but he was pictured sitting on the Ukrainian side of the negotiating table at the first round of talks on February 28, but his exact role in the summit was unclear.

After the announcement of Kireev’s death, rumours began circulating with claims that Ukraine executed Kireev because he was spying for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine, while Russia on the other hand, claimed the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) killed Kireev during an arrest attempt.

Ukraine’s ministry of defence which confirmed the incident, paid tribute to three “spies”, without revealing how any of them had died.

“During the execution of special tasks, three spies were killed – employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The fate of Alexei Ivanovich, Chibineev Valery Viktorovich, Denis Borisovich Kireev.

“They perished defending Ukraine, and their rank brought us closer to victory! We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“Heroes do not die! They live as long as we remember them! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!” an official statement said.

