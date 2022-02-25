Ukrainian president bans men, aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country

UKrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has banned all male citizens ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country, according to Ukraine’s state border guard service (DPSA).

The country’s interior ministry also made the announcement via Telegram on Thursday night, February 24, hours after Russia launched a full scale war on the country.

“The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports that due to the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, a certain category of citizens is temporarily restricted from leaving Ukraine.

“In particular, male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine. Such a rule will apply for the period of martial law. We ask citizens to take this information into account,” the minister said.

