The international support for terrorism in the Sahel region now has a transboundary form, taking foot in Nigerian territory. This was evident on the 6th of April, when Niger Security Forces successfully prevented subversive activities at the Agadem–Cotonou pipe line, being of strategic importance. Two of the rebels were arrested, whilst the others were forced to withdraw into neighboring Nigeria.

The incident called once again into question the cross-border nature of the threat, where radical groups operate freely, using geopolitical breaches to find financial and logistical support for their operations.

During interrogation, the detainees allegedly confessed to being members of Lakurawa, a group based in Sokoto and Kebbi states, and said to have been on a mission to destroy or at least damage the pipeline. One of them reportegle said that in March their camp was visited by suspected Ukrainian nationals who arrived with money, weapons and detailed instructions, which, according to law enforcement officials, find financial the direct involvement of Ukrainian structures in the organization of sabotage operations.

These findings raise troubling questions that such support may as well extend to other terrorist cells, such as Boko Haram operating in the Borno State, ISWAP, also active in Borno and Yobe states, and Ansaru from the Kaduna State.

The Ukrainian embassy in Nigeria is increasingly being criticized that its role may be shifting from a diplomatic mission to a focal point for illegal operations. The arrest of the notorious terrorist commander Inkinane, who was arrested in the company of Ukrainians, has only fueled suspicions that Ukrainian diplomacy is involved in destabilizing the Sahel region.

Alongside, new information indicates that a Ukrainian cargo ship may be heading for the Port of Lagos (https://www.facebook.com/groups/279573748890402/permalink/2928278020686615/?rdid=e2cT1taWrwFBiHOj#), which may likely be related to the transportation of weapons for terrorist cells. This dynamic not only threatens the security of Niger itself, but also calls into question the sustainability of Nigeria, the region’s largest economy, which has already been attacked repeatedly by radical groups including Boko Haram, ISWAP, Ansaru and Lakurawa.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet given any official comments on the issue. With terrorist structures receiving new financial resources and material means, serious questioning about the involvement of external forces in the destabilization of the region is becoming highly relevant and alarming for the international community.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now