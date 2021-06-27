UK’s ‘youngest mum’ got pregnant at 10 – Report

An 11-year-old girl who became pregnant at the age of 10 has been officially recognized as the “youngest mum” in the United Kingdom, according to reports.

The girl’s family apparently had no idea she was pregnant until she was delivered of a baby earlier this month, while Social Services is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.

“It has come as a big shock. She’s now being surrounded by expert help. The main thing is that she and the baby are OK.

“There are questions around why people did not know. That is very worrying,” a Social Service worker was quoted as saying by the media.

“Puberty normally begins around 11 for girls but it can span from eight to 14, with weight playing a factor.

“There is a higher risk of problems developing when younger children are pregnant, including premature labour, infections, and pre-eclampsia,” she added.

Prior to this case, the youngest mother was believed to be Tressa Middleton who gave birth in 2006, at the age of 12.

She was forced to give up her baby after confessing the child’s dad was her brother who raped her.

There was a reported case in 2017 of another girl in the UK giving birth aged 11 but no further details emerged.

Meanwhile, the youngest parents in the UK were a girl aged 12 and a father aged 13, who welcomed a baby to the world back in 2014.

The youngest mum in the world was a Peruvian girl called Lina Media who was only five years and seven months old when she gave birth in May 1939 to a boy called Gerardo.

The girl’s parents thought she had a tumour but when she was taken to hospital, she was found to be seven months pregnant.

