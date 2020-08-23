Latest Politics Top Stories

Ultimatum for Chevron to recall sacked workers remains —NUPENG

August 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said on Sunday the seven-day ultimatum given to Chevron Nigeria Limited and its service contractors to recall the 175 sacked contract workers was still intact.

NUPENG’s National President, Mr. Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Mr. Afolabi Olawale, made the clarification in a statement in Lagos.

The union also denied meeting with the management of CNL on the sacked workers.

The statement read: “No such meeting took place; the seven-day ultimatum remains intact.

“The union urges members to ignore the report, continue to be on red alert and mobilise for the impending strike at the expiration of the ultimatum.”

