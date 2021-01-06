Umahi accuses ‘desperate’ politicians of aligning with bandits to destabilise Nigeria

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has accused desperate politicians of aligning with bandits in the South-East to destabilise Nigeria.

Umahi stated this after a meeting with South-East governors at the Ebonyi State Government House in Abakaliki.

He said: “The governors are so worried about the killings and kidnappings that are going in the South-East, killing our own people and the security agents.

“The situation is being heightened by the activities of very desperate politicians, this time irrespective of party affiliations.

“There are so many desperate politicians in all the political parties. They are so desperate for power and they have aligned with some bandits in the South-East to destabilise the nation.”

He said the five governors of the South-East had nothing to do with a bi-partisan meeting organised by some stakeholders from the region on the security situation.

On a recent video on social media showing some people from the northern part of the country being evicted from the state, Umahi added:

“The Fulani settlement that decided to move to Taraba State and retained some of the family members in Ebonyi State and of course, the man is still here.

“Politicians as we have intelligence gathering went to put a voice and said it is the Igbos that are chasing away the herdsmen from Ebonyi State.

READ ALSO: ‘Umahi is chief sponsor of killings, cult activities’ in Ebonyi –PDP

“Such a video went very wide and was causing panic in other parts of the country. That was very much uncalled for because we also have over 11 million of our people living in the North.

“We have so many of our people living in South-South and South-West. When people do this, they think they are doing it to pull down a particular governor, not knowing that they are doing it to start killings against our people.”

Umahi, who is the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in October last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions