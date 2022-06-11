Umahi accuses South-East delegates to APC primary of trading votes

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday accused the South- East delegates to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary of trading their votes.

Umahi, who stated during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the King David University of Medical Sciences at his hometown in Uburu said that no one would complain of marginalisation of the Igbos due to the delegates’ conduct at the primary.

The governor polled 38 votes in the presidential primary won by former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu

He said: “I had a series of meetings with the party’s chairmen in the five states of the zone in the company of its national vice chairman.

“I implored the delegates that the issue was not about me but the mood of the Igbos in the nation.

“I implored that they should vote for any South-East aspirant so that when the votes are counted, we would not be missing.

“We would have made a strong statement in the process that the Igbos are eminently qualified with due capacity to lead the country.”

He expressed regret that the delegates traded their votes while only those from Ebonyi voted for him and others.

Umahi added: “They will come later to preach about Igbo unity and its agenda but henceforth, the only agenda I know is the Ebonyi agenda.

“This shows that even if we have an equal number of local government areas and delegates such as other zones, we would still trade our votes.

“We are currently regarded as people who can sell anything but they should remember that anyone who betrays his brother will lose the trust of those who gained from the betrayal.

“There was no sort of lobbying I did not receive but I maintained that it was about bringing the marginalisation of the Igbos to the fore.”

Umahi commended the Ebonyi delegates for their trust and steadfastness, saying other people would soon realise that money was not everything.

“You (Ebonyi delegates) have made yourselves reference points of steadfastness in the country and when people are seeking trustworthy people, they will come for you.

“I have lost total confidence in the leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo socio-cultural organisation and will openly confront anyone who challenges the Ebonyi agenda,” he concluded.

