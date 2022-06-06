Umahi alludes to consensus option ahead of APC presidential primaries

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, one of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has alluded to the potential of a consensus option by the party ahead of its primaries.

Umahi made this assertion on Monday during an interview on Channels TV ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme.

According to him, the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential race will be picked in the same manner as the party’s National Chairman.

The governor of Ebonyi State also stated that the APC will not follow in the footsteps of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP which allegedly spent a lot of money buying delegates at their convention in Abuja last week.

“Consensus building has been part of the APC. I believe strongly that the APC is not going to do what the Peoples Democratic Party did.

“If the APC goes the way of the PDP in their last convention then I’ll say there’s a very serious problem for our country Nigeria.

“The way we came out from the convention for the National Chairman is the same way we’ll come out with the choice of our presidential candidate for 2023.

“I believe in that and we all pledged to that during the screening that whoever emerges through consensus building we’ll abide by that.

“No one is more important by the assessment of every one of us but when you set criteria from the beginning people to know [if they fit into those criterias].

“Like if you say one of the criteria is public appearance in a way of engagement. What have you been able to achieve in those engagements, then some people may not fit in.”

The Northern Governors within the ruling party made a pact, over the weekend, to cede the Presidency to the South, who are still divided over whom to choose as the party’s flagbearer.

