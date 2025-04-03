Umahi apologises for closure of Independence Bridge in Lagos

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Thursday apologised to the people of Lagos over the disruption caused by the sudden closure of the Independence Bridge.

Umahi made the apology when he toured the bridge in Lagos.

He said that the closure of the bridge was for urgent rehabilitation of the collapsed retaining wall but was made without his knowledge or approval.

The bridge was closed for maintenance and rehabilitation works on April 1.

It was, however, reopened on Wednesday.

The minister said: “Unfortunately, when the bridge was to be closed, I was not informed. It is very unfortunate because for a bridge to be closed, especially in Lagos, as has been the tradition, I should be informed as the minister.

“We should also have studied the implications of it even in an emergency. We would have deployed emergency evaluation of the implications of closing the bridge.”

Umahi warned that the controllers of works and engineers would face disciplinary action if such an incident happened again.

“I use the opportunity to warn all controllers and engineers all over the country. Never close a road or close any bridge without running through the permanent secretary, who will seek permission from the Honourable Minister of Works,” he added.

