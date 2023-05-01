Umahi approves N10,000 exit package for local council workers in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Monday, approved an exit package of ₦10,000 for local council workers in the state.

The governor announced this at this year’s Workers Day celebration held in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Umahi, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mr. Kelechi Igwe, said: “The exit package is also for local government workers, and that shall be added to their May salaries.

“My administration has made government-worker friendliness possible. Our relationship with civil servants has been cordial.

“In my eight years in office, we can say that we have created over 65,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people.

“We have created four more federal institutions – David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, and Isu College of Education.”

The governor said he understood the significance of the Workers Day celebration all over the world.

“It reminds us of the ugly past where workers were dehumanised and their rights and freedom denied them,” he added.

In his remark, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Prof. Oguguo Egwu, urged the government to engage more teachers, medical doctors and nurses in the state.

“I commend the governor on efforts to renovate the state health facilities.

“We, therefore, urge the governor to engage more doctors and nurses to achieve more in healthcare delivery.

“We also need enhancement of workers’ welfare package,” the NLC chairman said.

