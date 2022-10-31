Umahi bans political rallies in Ebonyi schools

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has banned political rallies in public schools across the state.

The governor, who announced the ban at a stakeholders’ summit on citizens’ input and consultations for the 2023 budget estimates held in Abakaliki on Monday, said the directive would take effect from Tuesday.

He directed political parties to get clearance from the state commissioner for education to hold rallies in the schools.

Umahi said: “Let me make it clear that from November 1, before any political rally can hold in primary and secondary schools, political parties must get approval from the Ministry of Education.

“No political campaign must hold in any public school and this is our position.

READ ALSO: Umahi suspends Ebonyi monarch over killings in domain

“We do not want situations where facilities in our schools are destroyed in the name of campaign. We don’t want people to go there and begin to defecate around school premises.

“We want to checkmate destruction in our schools and preserve facilities there.”

He also decried the use of hate speeches by candidates and tasked all politicians to desist from the act.

The governor also revealed that a large chunk of the 2023 budget would go to education, infrastructure, health, and agriculture, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now