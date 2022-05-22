Umahi blames Ohanaeze for Nnamdi Kanu’s fate, insecurity in S’East

﻿

Ebonyi State Governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), David Umahi, has accused the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for the travails of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and the escalating insecurity in the South-East region.

Umahi who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, made the allegations on Saturday while hosting members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), in Abakaliki, the state capital, also asserted that unnecessary politics among Igbo leaders has scuttled every genuine effort at bringing peace and ending the insecurity that has contonuee to threaten the region.

Umahi specifically blamed the Prof. George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the failure to politically resolve the case of Kanu, saying that the body had refused to follow up the discussions established by the South-East Governors with President Muhammadu Buhari for a political solution for Kanu’s case.

“The Prof. George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo failed to follow up that window presented by President Muhammadu Buhari which could have resolved the Nnamdi Kanu situation politically,” Umahi insisted.

”When it comes to security, I must tell you in all honesty, there is politics in our security situation in this region.

“Do we say all the governors are bonded towards tackling security challenges? The answer is no. There is extreme politics in this region, and it must stop for the sake of our people.

“When we started, we were all working together and I was the person championing against the activities of IPOB, that the agitation is not good for our people, that the kind of agitation being meted out was not correct.

“The kind of hate speech, and from there it developed to violence and we continued to lie to our people, oh they have infiltrated, not true. It is the South-East killing south easterners and security people, and if we are not able to speak our it would continue.

“On the sit-at-home, I have said it several times that it is useless and nonsense because even if there were to be Biafra, Ebonyi will not be part of Biafra. I have said it and I will continue to say it,” the Ebonyi Governor stated.

