Umahi blames politicians for insecurity in Nigeria

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Thursday blamed politicians for the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Umahi, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, listed management of the country’s resources in the past and roles of politicians, especially in the South-East as some of the factors that had contributed to the current security challenges in the country.

Details later…

