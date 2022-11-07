Umahi dares CSOs to approach court over ban of campaign in schools

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has challenged Civil Society Organisations to sue the state government over the decision to ban the use of schools, markets, and other public places for political campaigns and rallies.

The governor had in an Executive Order issued last week directed political parties to pay a refundable fee of N5million to the state government for the use of the facilities for campaigns.

However, in a statement on Sunday, the CSOs threatened to file a lawsuit against the state over the executive order.

Umahi, who spoke during the presentation of the 2023 budget estimate to the state House of Assembly, challenged the CSOs to go ahead with the lawsuit.

He boasted that the state government would appear in court with five Senior Advocates of Nigeria to challenge the suit.

He said: “You will not use the school if the children are in session, you will not use the school if it’s a boarding school. We have had cases of rape during such rallies. You will not use the school if we don’t have the assurance that if you destroy anything there you will repair it.

“You will not use the school if you don’t have the vision to clean up the school when you finish. They say they will take me to court, I’m a product of the reformation of our democracy.

“If you still want to go to court, I will wait for you with five SANs. We are not afraid of going to court.

“All political parties including the All Progressives Congress must pay for billboard adverts. It is in the adverts law of the state.

“No matter the cries, the law of the state supercedes every emotion and sentiment. Any political party that fails to pay for billboard adverts must not be allowed to mount their billboard.

“If you want to go to court, the CSOs should also add that as part of their suit.”

