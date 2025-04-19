Umahi declares Ebonyi APC stronghold

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Saturday declared Ebonyi as the All Progressives Congress (APC) stronghold.

Umahi stated this during a grand civic reception held in his honour by the Okposi-Okwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the people of the South-East and the rest of Nigeria to show more support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The minister said: “There is no opposition party in Ebonyi. Only APC exists. If you are bold, come and contest against us.

“We must support President Tinubu. I am happy to be honoured today. I accept it and will bring more infrastructure to Okposi-Okwu.”

He dedicated the award to President Tinubu, who he said had changed the South-East’s political narrative.

READ ALSO: Umahi denies owing N200m during 2014 governorship campaign

“The greatest honour is continuous support for the president and commitment to complete projects in the region,” Umahi added.

He also encouraged all governors to unite in support of national development and progress.

The former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, who was the chairman of the occasion, praised Umahi as an illustrious and visionary son.

“Umahi remains a transformer in governance. I congratulate him and pray for greater achievements,” Anyim said.

In his address, Governor Francis Nwifuru said the South-East owes a debt of gratitude to President Tinubu and must support him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now