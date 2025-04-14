Umahi defends Tinubu’s reforms, dismisses opposition coalition

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Sunday defended the policy initiatives of President BolaTinubu’s administration.

He also declared that those working towards unseating the President in 2027 are bound to fail.

Umahi spoke during the flag-off of the long-awaited reconstruction of the Abuja-Kano highway, a massive 282-kilometre project valued at ₦777 billion and expected to be completed within 14 months.

The event, which marked a major infrastructural milestone, also became a platform for Umahi to counter growing political rumblings from the opposition.

Casting the opposition as directionless, the minister stated:

“Talk is cheap when you are not the one doing the job. Opposition should be constructive — offering alternatives, not just criticisms. I have yet to hear any of them propose a better solution.”

He pointed to Nigeria’s recent credit rating upgrade by Fitch Ratings as a sign that Tinubu’s tough economic reforms are bearing fruit. Fitch recently raised Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to ‘B’ from ‘B-’, describing the country’s outlook as stable. This followed similar endorsements from the World Bank.

“These endorsements are not flukes,” Umahi said. “They affirm that Mr. President’s reforms are working. So, who is the opposition that darkens counsel without knowledge? Nigeria is working. The worst is over.”

