Umahi denies owing N200m during 2014 governorship campaign

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Thursday denied owing a businesswoman, Mrs. Tracynither Ohiri, N200 million for promotional materials she supplied during his 2014 governorship campaign.

Umahi denied the allegation while fielding questions from journalists during his tour of the Independence Bridge in Lagos.

He said: “When I left office and then became a minister, she was going about saying that I owe her N200 million in 2014.

“The entire election in 2014 for me to be a governor did not cost me up to N100 million; so, how would campaign material be N200 million?”

He challenged Ohiri to provide evidence of any contract, proof of funds withdrawn, and bank statements to support her claim.

“Where is the contract paper? Where did you draw the money from? Can you publish your account where you withdrew the money?

” At least, you would have used up N150 million. Can you publish it?

“I think that woman is sponsored. I saw what she did to three other governors.

“I had thought it was a mental case, so I didn’t bother, but I think some people who have been castigating me that we destroyed their property, staging protests, have bought into the matter.

“That is why I am going to legally teach whoever the sponsor some lessons,” he added.

The minister said he had instructed his lawyers to initiate legal proceedings against Ohiri.

On alleged sexual harassment, Umahi said that no such thing happened.

He expressed concern over the potential implications of the allegation.

