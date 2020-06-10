Umahi directs journalists, security operatives to go for COVID-19 test

Journalists and security personnel covering the activities of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi and his government meetings have been asked to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The governor gave the directive when he spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital on Tuesday.

He said the directive was “for us to free ourselves” from the dreaded pandemic currently ravaging Nigeria and other countries of the world.

He said, “The supports from journalists has helped us in the fight against COVID-19, as we have come to live with this situation until it pleases God to show us mercy.

“Until then, we will see how we will re-open our lives’ activities in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

“You should be careful and choose where you go while minding the surfaces you touch, the ones you can avoid.

“I don’t even touch every surface in my house, but above all, our faith in God and no one should be afraid.”

The governor, who expressed surprise that the state had recorded 142 covid-19 cases, however, said he was pleased that most of the patients were recovering.

He said, “I never knew when we passed 100 cases, so I demanded to know the distribution.

“Hopefully, we will meet on June 10 to review the situation, and tell you our arrangement for COVID-19.”

Further stating that the state might have no option but to stop all works in order to renovate the state’s 13 general hospitals, the governor added:

“We should make them ready for COVID-19 treatment centres, and we believe that our God will help us to achieve that.”

