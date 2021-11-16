Umahi disowns 2023 campaign posters

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has distanced himself from the 2023 presidential campaign posters currently trending on social media.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, the governor stressed that he has nothing to do with the posters that had also surfaced in strategic locations across the country.

He added that his focus was on how to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Ebonyi.

The statement read: “The governor did not authorise such posters though it can be admitted that such moves may be in faith.

“The governor understands that the move may be a show of solidarity and true belief in his ingenuity to contribute in the development of the country.

“It should however, be noted that the governor being a respecter of constituted authority, could not have launched such campaign when the electoral umpire has not opened the window for such exercise.

“Governor Umahi as a believer in the mandate of God will wait for divine directive and heed to the clarion call only when directed.

“He is also contributing in repositioning the South-East zone and toward nation-building.”

