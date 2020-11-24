Umahi dissolves governing boards of Ebonyi varsity, college of education

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday, dissolved the Governing Boards of two state-owned institutions.

The affected Institutions are Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, and Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, who announced this on the state-owned radio station, the Ebonyi State Broadcasting Corporation, directed the chairmen and members of the governing boards at the two institutions to hand over all government property in their possession to the vice-chancellor and the provost respectively, before close of work on Tuesday.

He said: “In furtherance of the effort of Ebonyi State government to enthrone efficiency in service delivery, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has approved the dissolution of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council and the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo Governing Board with immediate effect.

“Consequently, the Chairmen and members of the affected Council and Board are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Vice-Chancellor and the Provost respectively before the close of work on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020.

“Copies of the handover notes should be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner without delay.

“All concerned are to ensure strict compliance, please.”

Join the conversation

Opinions