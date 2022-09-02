Umahi files lawsuit against Agom-Eze in wake of senatorial primaries

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has revealed that he already instituted a lawsuit against Ann Agom-Eze, a contender for the state’s south senatorial ticket, after the latter alleged threats on her life.

Umahi made this assertion on Friday, during an interview on AriseTV.

Agom-Eze was Umahi’s main challenger for the Ebonyi south senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Party (APC).

On July 22, a federal high court in Abakaliki dismissed a suit filed by Umahi, asking it to recognise him as the APC candidate for the senatorial district.

The court did, however, recognize Agom-Eze, who finished second in the Ebonyi South senatorial primary poll on May 28, but it also mandated that a new primary election be held within 14 days.

On July 31, the APC held a new primary election, and Umahi was declared the victor.

Agom-Eze was expelled from the APC due to alleged rebellious and disruptive behavior a few weeks after the defeat.

In the aftermath, she alleged threats on her life by the governor and other party stakeholders.

This action led to the institution of a lawsuit against Agom-Eze by the Ebonyi State Governor.

Umahi further clarified that she voluntarily withdrew her petition against the primaries results conducted by the party.

He said, “If someone come to you and says she won the primary election, you should be able to ask for proof. There was a primary election in the zone on May 28 and she came second by winning two votes and Austin Umahi came first with over 200 votes.

“Agom-Eze told the election committee about claims of high handedness but Austin’s name had not been submitted to INEC and he withdraw. The electoral act mandates the holding of a fresh election so there is no basis for her claims.

“She stated that she voluntarily withdrew via a WhatsApp message which can be verified. Regarding threats on her life, I have instituted a libel suit on the matter.

“There was never at any time that Agom-Eze became the candidate of the party. Let me say this, if it is said that some men don’t have honour, shouldn’t women also have honour?

“There is no provision for the second runner-up in the primary election of the 2022 Electoral Act. She withdrew under oath from contesting any further primaries of APC in Ebonyi State.”

Umahi also implored the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to review its strategy to end the lingering industrial strike in the nation’s universities.

“ASUU demands are justified and it is for the good of our children because there is a need to get the system rightly.

“My appeal to ASUU is to review their strategies for the sake of the students and well-meaning Nigerians should be allowed to partake in the dialogue.

“They should also collect what the FG is offering for now in order for the challenges to be tackled,” he said.

