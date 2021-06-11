Umahi fires up Ebonyi indigenes to fight back if attacked by herders | Ripples Nigeria

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has called on residents of the state to rise up and fight invaders and killer herdsmen who attack them, instead of waiting for security agents to come to their aid.

Umahi who also offered amnesty to armed youths in the state during an enlarged security council meeting in Abakaliki on Thursday, added that the time has come for the people to take their security more seriously.

“Ebonyi State is not against any agitation for any injustice whether it is at the family level, state, region and national,” Umahi said.

“But as a state, we have resolved not to allow any form of violent agitation in the state or attack on security agencies, people or restriction of movement, freedom of people or attack in any of our infrastructure.

“We demand that any alleged agitation and injustice must be compiled and be given to the leaders of the state for them to address with the leadership at the centre.

“We note that there have been threats from herders with AK-47 sending text messages to Ebonyi State that they are coming to attack us.

“We have resolved as a people to confront anybody, whether he is a herder or criminal that will come into the state with any gun to kill, or anyone that enters the state with the intention to commit assault.

“Protect yourself in all the nooks and crannies of the state; confront anybody that wants to kill our people.

“If the people want to kill with a stick, look for a stick. Don’t look for security people to come, no sleeping day and night, protect yourself.

“No more need to be afraid. If they write you that they are coming, tell them to come, this is our position.

“The traditional rulers, our leaders where the ring roads will pass, have assured us of adequate security.

“And all local government chairmen are to form joint security with the traditional rulers.

“Traditional rulers and their representatives where there is no one alive, the CAN leadership, councilors and leaders should form a very united committee to resolve all communal crises and maintain peace in their areas.”

By Isaac Dachen…

