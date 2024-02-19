Umahi gives contractor handling Enugu-PH highway project 14-day ultimatum

Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Sunday, gave the contractor handling the rehabilitation work on the Abia section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway a 14-day ultimatum to perform to expectation or the contract would be terminated.

Umahi who made the threat in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Information, Olusola Abiola after an impromptu inspection of the work site, said the contractor, Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction, had performed poorly and had to sit up or be sacked.

“The Minister of Works has just directed a 14-day termination notice to Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction handling the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway after using all due process on construction,” Abiola said in the statement.

“After 14 days, if they fail to do what we have asked them to do, then we will have to do the termination notice,” he added.

The statement further said the President Bola Tinubu-led government would no longer accept shabby jobs done by contractors as there would be consequences for poor performance.

“We will no longer tolerate the situation where contractors will put blank ranks on site, and they will be escalating construction costs by delaying the completion of the project date.

“We have reached an agreement in the Ministry of Works that in the coming weeks, all non-performing contracts using due process will be terminated and re-awarded.

“It is very important to appreciate all the efforts of Mr. President who has been providing funds for our road infrastructure projects; which is very, very good.

“So it’s kudos to Mr. President and it shows that Mr. President is very, very sensitive to our road infrastructure needs. And so we must do everything to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, irrespective or notwithstanding any blackmail,” the Minister said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now