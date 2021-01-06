Umahi harassing Igbo people over APC vice-presidential ticket – IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, of harassing people of the South-East because the All Progressives Congress (APC) had promised to give him the vice-president ticket in the 2023 election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned Umahi to stop intimidating the Igbos or risk the wrath of the people when they decide to rise against him.

The statement read:

“The media report of the statement credited to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State where he reportedly ordered the arrest of innocent locals who had in a viral video exposed the latest atrocities of Fulani herdsmen in Ebonyi communities is madness taken too far.

“Although we are not surprised at such treachery, it defies logic that a sitting governor will rather choose to dine with the oppressors of his own people just for the derisive promise of an illusory vice-presidential candidacy to a Fulani presidential candidate in 2023. What a shame!

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, therefore, wish to warn Governor Umahi against the grave implications of his actions.

“Declaring law-abiding citizens wanted simply because they exposed and confronted foreign terrorists in Ebonyi State is worse than terrorism itself. It only goes to show that Umahi and other eastern politicians know more about the incessant killings, rapes, and other atrocities in Ebonyi communities by Fulani herdsmen and terrorists than they are willing to admit.

“It is the height of foolery that Governor Dave Umahi will support foreign Fulani terrorist herdsmen against his own people that voted for him. Does Dave Umahi not know that our mothers for years now have been afraid of going to their farms for fear of being raped by Fulani terrorists and other evil activities of Miyetti Allah?

“Governor Umahi is only courting the wrath of the people by choosing to swim against the tide. For deciding to sabotage the efforts of the Eastern Security Network personnel who are working tirelessly to rid Ebonyi State of killer herdsmen and terrorists, Umahi has declared himself an enemy of the people. And he should be ready to face the consequences of his treachery.

“Governor Umahi is fully aware that the same Fulani killer herdsmen he is protecting have recently renamed Agbabor community close to Uburu town in Onicha local government area to Aruu. What has he done to reverse this affront?

