‘Umahi has gone beyond redemption in sycophancy,’ Wike tackles Ebonyi gov over Buhari

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday knocked his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, for praying that God would give Nigeria a kind-hearted leader like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Umahi had on Monday described the President as a kind-hearted leader with the love of Nigerians at heart.

He said the country needs a President with a similar trait in the future.

Wike, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, advised Umahi to go for a psychiatric evaluation to ascertain his mental status.

The governor said his Ebonyi counterpart had gone way beyond redemption in the art of sycophancy.

Wike said Nigerians should not take Wike seriously as he was only saying that to please Buhari.

He added that the President himself knows that God won’t give the country another leader like him in 2023.

The governor said: “That was how a governor. Dave Umahi, was saying that he prays that Nigeria gets another President like Buhari.

“I said what has gone wrong with him? You mean there shouldn’t be a psychiatric check on the governor? Pure sycophancy, I will say.

“And you know that the President knows that you are telling lies to him. He (Buhari) knows. It is unfortunate. May God help us.”

