‘Umahi is chief sponsor of killings, cult activities’ in Ebonyi –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi of sponsoring killings, cult activities and intimidation in the state, and called on Nigerians to hold the governor responsible.

The acting National Vice Chairman of the PDP in the South-East Zone, Chief Ali Odefa, stated this during the PDP Edda Day, which held at Echara village, Ekiti Edda community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Odefa also noted that Umahi’s sudden threat of clampdown on cultists and their sponsors in the state, was to divert public attention from his planned witch-hunt of perceived political opponents.

He said: “It’s a lie; what the state government under Umahi is brandishing that money was missing in the department I superintended before. No money was missing. Umahi is the mother of all lies and he could get to any length to get people to believe him.

“Umahi’s government is a government of deceit, lies, family business and insincerity and I couldn’t have lasted so long in such a government. You people should not take him seriously. His government is a failure and he knows that.

“Umahi is the chief sponsor of all the killings, cult activities and intimidation currently going on in Ebonyi. We know him and we know that he is doing all these to weaken us; but he won’t succeed. He cannot succeed in forcing everybody to join him in the APC. Our people have rejected him, and this is because Ebonyi State is PDP and PDP is Ebonyi State.”

Also speaking at the event, the member representing Abakaliki /Izzi Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Sylvester Ogbaga, faulted Umahi’s claims that National Assembly members from the state also planned defecting to the APC.

According to Ogbaga, the governor only notified them of his defection after he had perfected the deal, adding that the governor’s claim that he left PDP for APC as a protest of injustice done to the South-East by the PDP was wrong.

He said that though Umahi is a sitting governor, he alone lacked the power to negotiate Igbo interest in national politics.

