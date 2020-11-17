Umahi joined APC for personal reasons – PDP

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, said on Tuesday night the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, left the party for personnel reasons.

The governor formally confirmed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a press briefing held in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Tuesday afternoon.

Umahi said he was forced out of PDP by the injustice done to the South-East by the party since 1998.

He wondered why the party has not zoned its presidential ticket to the region ahead of the 2023 election.

Ologbondiyan, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, said at the “fullness of time” Nigerian would know why Umahi, dumped the PDP for APC.

He wrote: “The PDP says that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, left our party for personal reasons, which Nigerians will come to know at the fullness of time.

“Our party thanks Governor Umahi for services rendered to the people of Ebonyi State, as the State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi State (2007 to 2015) and two-term governor of Ebonyi (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.

“As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on the members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party as no individual is bigger than the PDP.”

