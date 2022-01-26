Umahi lifts ban on political activities in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has lifted a ban earlier placed on political activities in the state, giving room for governorship aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to begin consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Umahi disclosed this on Wednesday during an interaction with newsmen after an enlarged Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Centenary City, in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Speaking through the State Commissioner of Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, Umahi said the time was right for him to lift the ban to allow aspirants begin their political consultations.

“The Chairman-In-Council announced the lifting of the ban on political consultations ahead of the 2023 General Elections and expressed determination to consult widely, especially with the House of Assembly, the EXCO, the Elders Council, Founding Fathers, Women Organizations, CAN and other relevant groups with a view to getting opinions on where the Governorship position shall be zoned to,” he said.

“For the Governorship seat, he made it clear that Ebonyi South, having benefited from the principle of zoning, shall not be allowed to contest as his administration’s support shall be for Abakaliki block.

“EXCO noted the intention of the Chairman of Council and kick-started the debate on where the Governorship seat will be zoned between North and Central Zones,” he added.

