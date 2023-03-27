Umahi mocks Ayu over suspension, wants President-elect Tinubu to reward Wike

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has taken a jibe at Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his recent suspension from the party.

Ayu was suspended by the Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the former lawmaker had in a statement issued by media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam on Monday, dismissed the purported suspension as an exercise in futility.

Umahi, who mocked Ayu at a commissioning of the remodelled Community Secondary School in Rivers State, thanked the National Chairman for being instrumental to APC victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Umahi said: “I want to also thank very highly the suspended chairman of PDP. He did very well because he had accepted to resign, it would have been very difficult for the APC. So, he’s our man and I commend him very well.

“And I’m begging Wike – they should lift his suspension, so that he can suspend many more of your leaders.

“We love what he has done, and so we commend him. And I think Asiwaju must know that he worked for him and must also integrate him in the next administration.”

The Ebonyi Governor also lauded the contribution of Governor Nyesom Wike in the victory of the ruling party in the election.

Umahi, thus, urged President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to integrate Wike into his administration, adding he has a lot to offer.

“God, directly and indirectly, made Governor Wike very much available, and so there is no way APC can conclude about the success of the election without mentioning Governor Wike.

“And we will be asking Asiwaju/Shettima to please bring Governor Wike to the core administration of the Federal Government. He has a lot to offer for the unity of the country”, Umahi concluded.

