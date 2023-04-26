Umahi names Ebonyi Airport after Buhari, gets approval for inaugural flight

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has named the State’s International Airport located in Onueke, Ezza local government area after President Muhammadu Buhari after securing approval from the Federal Government to carry out an inaugural test flight.

This was disclosed on Wednesday morning by the Senor Special Assistant to Umahi on Aviation and Technology, Mrs. Obianuju Alo, while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, who insisted that the airport would boost economic activities in the state, especially in the council where the facility is located.

“We are going to have two flights landing on the airport, one from Abuja and another from Lagos,” she told the newsmen.

“And subsequently, two flights will be landing every week, coming from Abuja and Lagos. What it means, is that, with the airport inauguration, Ebonyi state is open for business.

“We want to encourage all Ebonyians and investors to come to Ebonyi and do their business. Ebonyi will now start exporting agricultural products to the entire world.

“International airlines will soon be coming to Ebonyi State, and when they come, they would employ the people of the State and the local communities will benefit so much from it” she stated.

She added that with the quality of the state-of-the-art facilities, Ebonyi International Airport “is set to be one of the destinations of world travels and tourism that inspire global marketplace.”

