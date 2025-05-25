Umahi orders demolition of illegal structures under Lagos bridge amid safety fears

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has ordered the immediate removal and demolition of illegal structures beneath the Iddo Bridge in Lagos, citing urgent safety concerns and the risk of a potential collapse.

Speaking during an inspection of the site on Sunday, Umahi, ordered the evacuation and immediate demolition of all structures. He was accompanied by structural engineers and officials from Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Umahi expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of the bridge, attributing the damage to unauthorized human activities in the area.

“We are here with bridge experts to examine the Iddo Bridge, which was burnt down due to unlawful occupation and activities beneath it,” he said.

“People have converted the underpass into shops, warehouses, and even residential areas. These activities have caused significant damage to the extent that Julius Berger has advised that the bridge must be completely demolished and reconstructed.”

He added that similar illegal activities had also impacted other nearby bridges, including the Cowry Bridge and the Independence Bridge.

Efforts by the Federal Government to engage with those occupying the underpass have met with resistance, Umahi said.

“They have refused to vacate the premises. They wrote to us, claiming the matter is in court. It appears that what they are selling is more important to them than the lives of Lagosians, but we cannot allow that,” he stated.

Umahi instructed the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, to ensure that all illegal structures are removed before the end of Monday.

“This is about saving lives. We must act to prevent the collapse of the bridge. Beams have already been hit by vehicles, and some have been burnt. The structural integrity of the bridge is compromised,” he explained.

He also directed the deployment of police officers to secure any valuables discovered during the demolition.

“If we find even a pin, it should be recorded and returned, but I can tell you that what I have seen so far are mostly iron doors and partitions. There are no significant goods inside,” Umahi said.

The minister stressed that the demolition was not punitive but rather aimed at preserving public safety.

“We are not trying to punish anyone. We are trying to save lives. Every illegal structure under this bridge must go before Monday ends,” he emphasized.

The rehabilitation contract for the Iddo Bridge was awarded in 2024 to Julius Berger Plc. Earlier in April, Umahi had flagged low headroom clearance—some sections as low as 3.0 metres, far below the 5.6-metre requirement—as a major structural concern.

He also expressed alarm about the sale of chemicals by shops near the bridge, warning of the severe safety risks posed.

He recalled that a chemical once caught fire near the bridge, causing extensive damage to the structure.

Umahi concluded by highlighting that the bridge’s structural integrity had been significantly undermined, necessitating immediate intervention to ensure public safety.

