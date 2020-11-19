UMAHI: PDP governors reaffirm commitment to party

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to the party’s success.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, stated this at the party’s 90th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting taking place at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The governors were reacting to the defection of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi confirmed his switch to the ruling party on Tuesday.

Tambuwal said: “All 15 of us are here present. We are individually committed to good governance in our various states in order to make our party strong.

“This is a clear statement that we are united and working towards strengthening our party for the future.”

