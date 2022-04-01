UMAHI: PDP upbeat on success at Appeal Court, plays down Enugu’s ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State on Friday vowed to pursue to a logical conclusion the case challenging the defection of Governor David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Appeal Court, Abuja.

The appellate court sitting in Enugu had earlier on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the duo of Senator Sonni Ogbuoji and Mbam Ogodo challenging the defection of the governor and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to APC for lack of merit.

Ogbuoji and Ogodo were APC governorship candidate and running mate in the 2019 election in Ebonyi State.

The ruling came a few weeks after Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered Umahi and his deputy to vacate their offices for switching to the ruling party in November 2020.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Chika Nwoba, disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki, while reacting to Friday’s ruling on the suit challenging the governor’s defection to APC.

He said: “Our party, the PDP, has full confidence that it will win at the Appeal Court, Abuja.

“The matter at the Appeal Court, Enugu, is different from the one at the Appeal Court, Abuja.

“Today’s judgment in Enugu is between the APC governorship flag bearer in 2019 and Umahi.

“It is not the PDP and Umahi’s matter.

“In our own matter, we have confidence and hope to win at the Appeal Court, Abuja.”

