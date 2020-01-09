Umahi reacts to alleged membership of APC, says sycophancy reigns supreme in Nigeria

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Wednesday that his claim of membership of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) was taken out of context.

The government said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, the report was “slanted.”

Umahi had told people of Ishielu and Onicha local government areas of the state who paid him Christmas homage to “stay in one place. Don’t run from here to there and from there to here. E no make sense.

“If you say you dey there (APC), know I am already there. If you go to APC, I am an APC member. If you go to PDP, I am there.

“I am the only person that does anti-party and nothing will happen. Any other person that does anti-party is gone.

“So, I am representing you in APC while you all stay in PDP. If you like, go and write it on social media.”

However, the governor said he “stared into space in utter disbelief and deep consternation” after reading the report, which was the work of “mischief-makers,” who “could skew and slant issues to gain favour”.

The statement read: “This is not healthy for our enduring democracy. In a clime such as ours where sycophancy reigns supreme as against sincerity, creating a smooth relationship with elder statesmen with zilch considerations to political and creedal leaning, become a problem – leaving one to wonder which way becomes the best, rather than sincerity? The answer is in the negative.

“Recall on innumerable occasions I have vowed never to be swayed or carried away by the euphoria of power and start swimming in the dirty and murky waters of unhealthy criticisms of the opposition party – especially at the centre.

Read also: S’Court’s validation of the election of Ikpeazu, our other governors good for democracy —PDP

“President Muhammadu Buhari has proven beyond doubt his irrevocable commitments to right too many wrongs done by corruption in our dear country, Nigeria, by waging war against corruption.

“The President’s posture is for the nation’s interest and should be supported by all.

“And I have been supporting Mr. President by not making acidic comments on the person of the President on his policy issue even as a member of the opposition party because party is different from a personal relationship.”

The statement said the governor was enamoured by President Buhari’s leadership style, which has not gone down well with some.

“This father-son relationship has, in some jaundiced quarters, pitted him against some power brass who positioned media attackers to misconstrue and quote him out of context at every occasion,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions