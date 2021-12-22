Umahi rules out disbandment of South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday ruled out the disbandment of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu.

Umahi, who addressed journalists during the inauguration of the security outfit at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital, also commended the South-East governors for establishing the Ebubeagu in their various states.

He was reacting to demand by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the governors to shelve the formation of the security outfit.

IPOB had asked the South-East governors to adopt the Eastern Security Network (ESN) as the region’s security outfit.

Nonetheless, Umahi insisted that Ebubeagu would never be disbanded, saying the outfit would help in tackling insecurity in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor said the outfit would assist the police, Nigerian Army, and other security agencies in the protection of lives and properties in the South-East.

READ ALSO: Umahi says IPOB inconsequential, not reason Buhari did not visit Ebonyi

He said: “I want to commend so highly the South-East Governors’ Forum for agreeing to form the South-East Ebubeagu Security outfit. They have offered wonderful cooperation with the Ohanaeze, religious leaders, political class, youths to the formation of the Ebubeagu security outfit.

“We the governors of the South-East have extended olive branch to our youths who have been brainwashed who are in the bushes, we are committed to reintegrating them and making them useful members of the society.

“Ebubeagu is not there to fight any legal or illegal group but to assist the police to route out criminals, so that is their mandate.

“The Ebubeagu Security, Ebonyi State Command has been structured from the Zone to the State with a Commander down to the local government areas.

“They are well trained, well equipped to carry out their security duties and police the entire state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now