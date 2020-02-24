Umahi sacks aides over killing of PDP member

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the immediate sacking of the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, Uche Ibiam and his Technical Adsistant on Security, for their alleged involvement in a murder case.

They two were allegedly involved in Friday’s violence at their ward in Uwana, Afikpo North Local Government during which Enyinnaya Ibiam, a staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwanna, was killed.

According to reports, Enyinnaya was killed by a bullet allegedly fired by a Development Centre Coordinator in the council.

The coordinator was said to have fired at his brother. The bullet missed its target and hit Enyinnaya, killing him instantly.

The deceased and the real target are said to belong to the same PDP faction in the ward while the coordinator belonged to another faction.

The factions had clashed on Friday during the councillorship primaries.

The sack of the two aides was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala.

The statement reads: “Governor David Umahi has directed the immediate removal from office and arrest of the Coordinator, Ubeyi Development Centre, Uche Ibiam, and Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior, Technical Assistant (TA) to the Governor on Security, for alleged involvement in a murder case.”

According to the statement, the governor also directed security agencies to investigate the matter and prosecute anyone found culpable.

