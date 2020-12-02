Umahi sacks appointees from Anyim’s LGA as feud with ex-Senate president worsens

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has sacked most of his appointees who share the same local government with Pius Anyim.

Anyim, a former Senate president, is from Ishiagu community in Ivo Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State.

Umahi’s sacking of the appointees was made public on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kenneth Ụgbọala.

The affected appointees sacked by Umahi were “All Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Technical Assistants (TAs) to the Governor; All Liaison Officers; and All Management Committee members from Ivo Local Government Area.”

Governor Umahi asked them to handover all government property in their possession to the SSG by the close of work on Wednesday.

According to Ụgbọala, Umahi’s action followed his decision to ensure inclusiveness in governance.

Umahi and Anyim used to be political allies but all that changed ever since the governor dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umahi recently accused Mr Anyim of plotting with other top PDP leaders in the state to unleash violence on the state.

In his response to the allegation, Anyim in an open letter to Umahi, which he copied President Muhammadu Buhari and heads of security agencies in the country on Tuesday, accused Umahi of plotting to kill him.

