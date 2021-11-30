Umahi sacks coordinators over violence in Ebonyi community

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Tuesday, sacked two development centers’ coordinators in Effium community, Ohaukwu local government area of the state over escalating violence in the settlement.

He also ordered the immediate suspension of all civil servants from the area.

Umahi confirmed the development at a security summit organised by the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The governor claimed the perpetrators of violence in the area were funded within and outside the state.

He said: “The coordinators of the two Local Government Development centers from the area had been removed from office while permanent secretaries from the area had also been suspended.

“I will approach the state House of Assembly on the way forward concerning the chairman of the council and the two Assembly members from the area.”

Umahi decried the killing of the five construction workers handling a road project in the area by unknown assailants.

The governor added: “These workers who knew nothing about the conflict were on that site to help the state actualise the road project.

“The suspects arrested over the incident have confessed that the workers have been killed and buried and we sought to know the location of burial to pacify the victims’ families.

“The police team which visited the area for investigation were ambushed and two officers have been reported missing or killed.”

He asked stakeholders of the area to handle the situation within seven days.

“I can rid the hoodlums within 72 hours and the stakeholders should heed to the directive to prevent a different story on Effium community,” he stated.

