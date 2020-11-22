Umahi sacks four aides over alleged dereliction of duty

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has sacked four of his technical assistants for alleged dereliction of duty.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the affected officers were sacked because they were not living up to the governor’s expectations.

He added that the decision takes immediate effect.

The affected officers are – Cletus Ogbonna, John Osi, Tochukwu Ali, and Olachi Arua.

The statement read: “All the affected officers have been directed to handover all government property in their possession to the SSG before the close of work on Monday, November 23.

“The officers are to comply strictly with this directive in their best interest.”

The governor had on Saturday sacked after all categories of aides from Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The development, according to the SSG, was to “ensure greater participation of Ebonyi people in governance.”

