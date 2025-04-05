Umahi says 30km of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway ready for May commissioning

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has affirmed that 30 kilometres of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be ready for commissioning by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 25, 2025.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Umahi expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of construction, praising the efforts of the contractor and comparing the road’s finish—albeit lightheartedly—to “the streets of heaven.”

“From the beginning of section one, about 15 kilometres of dual carriageway have been completed on average. Towards the end of section one at Eleko, about five more kilometres have been achieved,” Umahi stated. “Our target is to deliver 30 kilometres of continuous road for Mr. President to commission by the 25th of May.”

Section one of the highway spans from Victoria Island to the Lekki Seaport in the Eleko area of Lagos State. Umahi explained that approximately 17 kilometres will be bypassed to avoid disrupting residential settlements.

The Minister also hinted at plans to introduce tolling on the completed section by the end of the year, saying he would formally recommend the measure to President Tinubu.

“The President doesn’t see this as a legacy project,” Umahi said. “He views it as a strategic investment that promises high returns and long-term benefits for Nigeria’s economy.”

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway—one of the flagship projects of the Tinubu administration—has drawn criticism from opposition leaders and public figures. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi have both questioned the transparency of the project’s contract award process. More recently, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described the estimated N15.6 trillion project as “wasteful” in his latest book, Nigeria: Past and Future, released on his 88th birthday.

In response, Umahi defended the integrity of the process, stating that neither President Tinubu nor any official had interfered in contractor selection or project costing.

“The President never recommended any contractor to me, nor did he influence any financial decisions,” Umahi said. “Former President Obasanjo once praised my transparency as governor of Ebonyi State. I believe he would say the same of me today.”

