Umahi says corruption in all sectors, major challenge for Buhari’s govt

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has disclosed that the pervasive presence of corruption in every facet of the Nigerian sector has made it difficult for President Muhammadu Buhari to fight against the scourge.

Umahi made this observation on Monday during a guest appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, while calling for all stakeholders to aid the government’s efforts towards tackling the challenge

The governor said: “So this is kind of engagement that we need to do. So that people will understand that every child is not about money and that every position given to us by God as leaders, God, will ask us for accountability.

“Well, you know, there’s a saying that everything has life, you know, it has the tendency to grow. The seed of corruption was sown in this country and it was growing and so you cannot say to what extent it will grow and corruption is the business of everybody to fight.

“It is the business of everybody. If Mr President, you know, gets his allocation and he has good intention to build a railway, to build a road.

“The same thing with insecurity. But what we needed to do as a nation, is to find out what Mr President has done, fighting these evil seeds that were shown in the past and I think that Mr President has done appreciably very, well, in fighting corruption. He has no brother or sister or party man, you know, in fighting corruption and I praise His courage.

READ ALSO: Cows have more value under Buhari govt than humans —Pastor Ibiyeomie

“You see, we need to straighten our compromise institution. You cannot tell me that, you know, every National Assembly member, is free of corruption, that every governor is free of corruption; that the media houses are free of corruption; that the Judiciary is free of corruption.

“So you need to engage and there is only one agenda that you bring to the table. Do we agree to kill corruption and move this country forward? Do we agree to secure a future for our children? This is very important.

“I believe strongly that when you did this kind of engagement and the masses of the nation Nigeria, if they see that you are not corrupt and you are treating everybody with the same template. I think things will begin to move. I believe so strongly.”

Umahi further criticised the culture of leaders who see politics as a lifelong career, preferring to die as politicians rather than retire after contributing their quota towards the development of the country.

“In this country, I find it very funny for people at a certain age in this country that are still fighting so hard for money. I thought that at a certain age, we should be making efforts to reconcile with God and be grateful to him for the opportunity given to us.

“So, it is important that we begin to engage and say, look, even if you are successful and your children are not successful, then you are not successful. We must let people know the true meaning of life; nobody goes to the grave with this money but it is your legacy that will speak for you, speak for your children, and for your generation.

“This is the kind of engagement that we need to do so that people will understand that everything is not about money and that every position was given to us by God as leaders, God will ask us for accountability for what we did with such positions.

“What I mean is that in this country, there is no age limit by which we can say we have retired, we tend to be pursuing money till the end of our stay on earth in Nigeria.

“I’m not just talking about political leadership, generally, at a certain age in your life, you should be able to say I need to retire and give opportunities to your children. It cuts across all areas of life.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported, last week, that Umahi also disclosed his intentions to vie for the Presidency in the 2023 elections after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now